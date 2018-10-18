Beverly Parsons
BURLEY — The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 19 at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, with Lance Loveland officiating. Burial will follow at Pleasant View Cemetery.
Elois Sites
HAILEY — Funeral service at 11 a.m. Friday, October 19 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Wendell. A viewing will be held from 10 until 11 a.m. at the church. Services are under the care of Demaray Funeral Home - Wendell Chapel.
Patsey Cheney
REXBURG — A funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, October 20 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – West Main Ward, located at 700 Park St., in Rexburg. Services are under the direction of Rasmussen-Wilson of Burley, Idaho.
Lex Gerald Cranney
BOISE — Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, October 20 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Northview Ward Chapel located at 6711 W. Northview St. Boise. Services are under the direction of Zeyer Funeral Chapel
Donna Braun
TWIN FALLS — A celebration of life honoring her will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, October 21 at the Turf Club in Twin Falls.
Anna Parsons
BURLEY — A memorial service for Anna Parsons, a 91-year-old resident of Burley, will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, October 23 at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home in Burley.
