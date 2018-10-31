Try 1 month for 99¢

Rufina ‘Ruth’ Julia Bilbao Glenn

TWIN FALLS — Memorial services will include a prayer vigil at 7 p.m. Thursday, November 1 at Parke’s Funeral Home and a funeral mass offered at 10 a.m. Friday, November 2 at St. Edwards Catholic Church. Services are under the direction of Parks Funeral Home.

Reagon Dwain Hatch

TWIN FALLS — A viewing will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, November 1 at Rosenau Funeral Home in Twin Falls. A funeral service is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Friday, November 2 at the First Baptist Church, 910 Shoshone St. E., Twin Falls, reception following. Services are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home of Twin Falls.

Jesse William Allen

BUHL — Funeral service at 11 a.m. Thursday, November 1 at Farmer Funeral Chapel in Buhl. Interment will follow at the West End Cemetery in Buhl with full military honors.

Evelyn Biermann

BURLEY — Funeral at 11 a.m. Thursday, November 1 at Zion Lutheran Church, 2410 Miller Ave., Burley. Burial will be in Pleasant View Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home.

William Tuttle

TWIN FALLS — Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, November 2 at the Filer First Baptist Church. Arrangements are under the caring direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls.

Ignacio Mingo Barandica

RUPERT — Services will be held from 6-8 p.m. November 2 at Hansen Mortuary, 710 6th Street Rupert. A Rosary will be conducted at 7 p.m. Services are under the direction of Hansen Mortuary of Rupert.

John Edward Lawson

CALDWELL — A memorial service to celebrate John’s life will be held at 4 p.m. Friday November 2 at Flahiff Funeral Chapel in Caldwell. Condolences may be given at www.flahifffuneralchapel.com

Jan Critchfield

OAKLEY — Funeral services at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 3 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – Oakley Stake Center. A viewing will be held from 6 until 8 p.m. Friday, November 2 at the Oakley Stake Center. Also from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Saturday at the church prior to the funeral. Arrangements are under the direction of Morrison Payne Funeral Home.

John Anderson

JEROME — A celebration of life is scheduled at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 3 at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 S Lincoln Ave., Jerome.

Edna Mae Cahoon

MALTA — Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 3 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – Malta Ward, located at 280 N. 1st St. Arrangements are under the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

David Ward

FILER — Funeral service at 12 noon on Saturday, November 3 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Stake building, 841 W Midway, Filer. A viewing will take place on Saturday morning at 10:30 a.m. at the church. Services are under the direction of White Mortuary, Chapel by the Park, Twin Falls.

LeeAnna Randall

CASTLEFORD — A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, November 3 at Farmer Funeral Chapel in Buhl.

Charles Ireton

TWIN FALLS — Celebration of life gathering from 1 until 4 p.m. Sunday, November 4 at the Turf Club in Twin Falls. There will be appetizers and a no host bar. Arrangements are under the direction of Reynolds Funeral Chapel, Twin Falls.

Wendy Kay Nielsen

TWIN FALLS — Family and friends are invited to attend a celebration of life gathering at 4 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 16 at The First Presbyterian Church in Twin Falls. Services are under the direction of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center, Twin Falls, Idaho.

