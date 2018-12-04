Katherine Rice
BURLEY—Funeral at 11 a.m. Wednesday, December 5 at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E 16th St in Burley. A visitation will be held from 10 until 10:45 a.m. preceding the service.
Ruben Corona
RUPERT—Mass of Christian burial will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, December 5, 2018 at St. Nicholas Catholic Church with Father Francisco Godinez as celebrant. A recitation of the Rosary will be held at 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 4, 2018 also at the church. Services will conclude with burial in the Heyburn Riverside cemetery under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary
Dale Messner
TWIN FALLS—Funeral at 2 p.m. Thursday, December 6 at Bethel Temple Apostolic Church, 929 Hankins Road, Twin Falls. A viewing will be held from 6 until 8 p.m. Wednesday December 5 at Rosenau Funeral Home, 2826 Addison Ave E, Twin Falls.
Rosalie Eberhard
GOODING—Funeral at 3 p.m. Friday, December 7 at Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel. A viewing will be held from 1 until 3 p.m. at the chapel.
Howard Nielsen
TWIN FALLS—Services will be held at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery in Boise, Idaho on Pearl Harbor Day, December 7, 2018 at 11 a.m. Services are under the direction of Bowman Funeral Chapel.
Blanche Simmons
BURLEY—Funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, December 7 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Pella 1st Ward, 152 W 400 S, Burley. A visitation will be held from 6 until 8 p.m. Thursday December 6 at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E 16th St, Burley and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. preceding the funeral services at the church.
Boyd Newton McNeill
RAFT RIVER – The funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 7, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – Raft River Ward, located at 2551 E. 300 S., Declo. A graveside service will be held at 12 Noon Saturday, Dec. 8, at the Turner Cemetery, located west of Grace, Idaho.
Dale Gupton Jr
TWIN FALLS—A celebration of life ceremony will be held from 2 until 5 p.m. Saturday, December 8 at Pandora’s Legacy in Twin Falls. Services are under the direction of Reynolds Chapel of Twin Falls.
John Morgan
KIMBERLY—Services will be held 11 am, Saturday, 8 December 2018, in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 222 Birch Street, Kimberly. Visitation 9:45-10:45 am. Services are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.
Teresa Joann Franks
RUPERT – The funeral will be held at 12 Noon, Saturday, Dec. 8, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley. Burial will follow in the Rupert Cemetery. A viewing will be held from 10 until 11:45 a.m. preceding the funeral at the funeral home.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.