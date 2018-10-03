Patrica Barnes

HEYBURN — Funeral at 11 a.m. Thursday, October 4 at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home where family and friends may call from 6 until 8 p.m. Wednesday, October 3 and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. prior to the service.

William Pennock

TWIN FALLS — Graveside services at 1 p.m. Thursday, October 4 at Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery, 2296 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls.

Price Haak

TWIN FALLS — Services at 11 a.m. Friday, October 5 at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home. A celebration of life will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday October 6 at the Shuffle Inn.

Kristopher Ramirez

TWIN FALLS — A celebration of Kristopher's life will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, October 5 at Reynolds Funeral Chapel, 2466 Addison Ave. E., Twin Falls.

James Ambrose

BUHL — Celebration of life from 2 until 5 p.m. Friday, October 5 at Clear Lake Country Club with a memorial tribute beginning at 2:15 p.m.

Janet Bingham

BURLEY — Funeral at 11 a.m. Friday, October 5 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Burley Stake Center, 2050 Normal Ave. A visitation will be held from 6 until 8 p.m. Thursday, October 4 at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Friday preceding the service at the church.

Camille Jones

BOISE — A Rosary will be held at 10 a.m. with a Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. on Friday, October 5. Both services will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 811 S. Latah St., Boise, Idaho. Services are under the direction of Accent Funeral Home, Meridian.

Ray Warren

BURLEY — Funeral at 2 p.m. Friday, October 5 at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, Burley where family and friends may call from 12:30 until 1:45 p.m.

Michael Sutliff

RUPERT — Celebration of life at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 6 at Morrison Funeral Home, 188 S Highway 24, Rupert.

Abel Garcia

RUPERT — Memorial service at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 6 at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, Burley where friends may call from 10 until 10:45 a.m. preceding the service.

Jo Beth Hawkins

JEROME — Celebration of life 11 a.m. Saturday, October 6 at Farnsworth Mortuary, Jerome with viewing one hour prior to service.

Dale Johnstone

TWIN FALLS — Celebration of life from 1 until 3 p.m. Saturday, October 6 at Rosenau Funeral Home community room, 2826 Addison Ave. E., Twin Falls.

Norman Mai

HEYBURN — A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, October 6 at Paul Cemetery. Military rites will be accorded by the Mini-Cassia Veterans Group. Arrangements have been entrusted to Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

William Love

TWIN FALLS — Memorial services will be held at 4 p.m. on Friday, October 5 at Rosenau Funeral Home.

Larry Hawker

JARBIDGE, Nev. — A celebration of Larry's life will be held as a graveside service at 1 p.m. on Monday, October 8 at the Jarbidge Cemetery in Jarbidge, Nevada. Services are under the direction of Reynolds Funeral Chapel, Twin Falls.

Ray Ford

TWIN FALLS — A viewing will be held from 6 until 8 p.m. Sunday, October 7 at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 S. Lincoln Ave., Jerome. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, October 8 with a viewing beginning at 10 a.m., at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Jerome 1st Ward, 825 E. Ave. B, Jerome.

