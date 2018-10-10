Kenneth Hessler
JEROME — Graveside service at 1 p.m. Thursday, October 11 at Jerome Cemetery with full military honors. A viewing will be held from 6 until 8 p.m. Wednesday, October 10 at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 S Lincoln Ave., Jerome.
Elsie Danichek
TWIN FALLS — Graveside service at 11 a.m. Thursday, October 11 at Sunset Memorial Park. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.
Gaye Hepworth
GROVER, Wyo. — Funeral services at 12 noon Thursday, October 11 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Grover, Wyo.. A viewing will be held from 10 until 10:45 a.m. prior to the service.
Joe Gonzales Jr
GOODING — Funeral service at 2 p.m. Friday, October 12 at Demaray — Gooding chapel. A viewing will be held from 4 until 7 p.m. Thursday, October 11 at the funeral home.
Virginia Williams
TWIN FALLS — Celebration of life at 1 p.m. Friday, October 12 at Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center and Cremation Services of Idaho, 502 2nd Ave. North, Twin Falls.
Martha Strachan
LEES SUMMIT, Mo. — Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, October 1, at Our Lady of the Presentation Catholic Church, 130 NW Murray Rd., Lees Summit, Mo. Burial will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. The family will greet friends from 9:30-10:30 a.m. preceding the mass at church.
Juanita Kelly
BUHL — A rosary will begin at 11 a.m. with the funeral mass beginning at 11:30 a.m., Friday, October 12 at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Buhl.
Bill Brooks
JEROME — Memorial service at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 13 at the Jerome United Methodist Church, 211 S Buchanan St. Arrangements are under the direction of Farnsworth Mortuary.
Marion Vance
HOMEDALE — Funeral service at noon Saturday, October 13 at Homedale Middle School, 3437 Johnstone Road.
Ronald Estep
COEUR D’ALENE — Formerly of Twin Falls, funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, October 13 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 2293 W. Hanley Ave. A gathering of friends and family to socialize and to share in some of Ron’s favorite treats will be held from 6-8:30 p.m. on Friday, October 12, at Lake City High School located at 6101 N. Ramsey Road. The public viewing will be held from 2-4 p.m. Friday, October 12, at the Yates Funeral Home at 744 N. 4th Street. The interment will be at Greenwood Cemetery in Spirit Lake.
Earl Meier
BUHL — A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 13 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Buhl. Services are under the direction of Farmers Funeral Chapel.
Freddie Griggs
FILER — Celebration of life at 12 noon, Saturday, October 13 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 841 W. Midway, Filer. Services are under the direction of Farmer Funeral Chapel.
Tom Boyer
BOISE — Memorial service at 1 p.m. Saturday, October 13 at Treasure Valley Coffee, 11875 W. President Dr., Boise under the direction of Cloverdale Funeral Home.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.