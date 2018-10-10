Try 1 month for 99¢

Kenneth Hessler

JEROME — Graveside service at 1 p.m. Thursday, October 11 at Jerome Cemetery with full military honors. A viewing will be held from 6 until 8 p.m. Wednesday, October 10 at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 S Lincoln Ave., Jerome.

Elsie Danichek

TWIN FALLS — Graveside service at 11 a.m. Thursday, October 11 at Sunset Memorial Park. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.

Gaye Hepworth

GROVER, Wyo. — Funeral services at 12 noon Thursday, October 11 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Grover, Wyo.. A viewing will be held from 10 until 10:45 a.m. prior to the service.

Joe Gonzales Jr

GOODING — Funeral service at 2 p.m. Friday, October 12 at Demaray — Gooding chapel. A viewing will be held from 4 until 7 p.m. Thursday, October 11 at the funeral home.

Virginia Williams

TWIN FALLS — Celebration of life at 1 p.m. Friday, October 12 at Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center and Cremation Services of Idaho, 502 2nd Ave. North, Twin Falls.

Martha Strachan

LEES SUMMIT, Mo. — Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, October 1, at Our Lady of the Presentation Catholic Church, 130 NW Murray Rd., Lees Summit, Mo. Burial will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. The family will greet friends from 9:30-10:30 a.m. preceding the mass at church.

Juanita Kelly

BUHL — A rosary will begin at 11 a.m. with the funeral mass beginning at 11:30 a.m., Friday, October 12 at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Buhl.

Bill Brooks

JEROME — Memorial service at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 13 at the Jerome United Methodist Church, 211 S Buchanan St. Arrangements are under the direction of Farnsworth Mortuary.

Marion Vance

HOMEDALE — Funeral service at noon Saturday, October 13 at Homedale Middle School, 3437 Johnstone Road.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

Ronald Estep

COEUR D’ALENE — Formerly of Twin Falls, funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, October 13 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 2293 W. Hanley Ave. A gathering of friends and family to socialize and to share in some of Ron’s favorite treats will be held from 6-8:30 p.m. on Friday, October 12, at Lake City High School located at 6101 N. Ramsey Road. The public viewing will be held from 2-4 p.m. Friday, October 12, at the Yates Funeral Home at 744 N. 4th Street. The interment will be at Greenwood Cemetery in Spirit Lake.

Earl Meier

BUHL — A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 13 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Buhl. Services are under the direction of Farmers Funeral Chapel.

Freddie Griggs

FILER — Celebration of life at 12 noon, Saturday, October 13 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 841 W. Midway, Filer. Services are under the direction of Farmer Funeral Chapel.

Tom Boyer

BOISE — Memorial service at 1 p.m. Saturday, October 13 at Treasure Valley Coffee, 11875 W. President Dr., Boise under the direction of Cloverdale Funeral Home.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Funeral services
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments