Anita Twitchell

BURLEY—Memorial service at 1 p.m. Saturday, January 5 in Elba, Idaho at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1198 E 2000 S. Services are under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home, 188 Hwy 24, Rupert.

Angel Laucirica

BUHL—A memorial service will be held today at 2 p.m., at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Buhl. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Angel’s memorial web page at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com.

Lisa Billodeaux

TWIN FALLS—Funeral services will be held today at 2 p.m. at Reynolds Funeral Chapel, 2466 Addison Avenue East, Twin Falls.

Melvin Douglas “Doug” Smith

TWIN FALLS—A celebration of Life services will be held today at 11 a.m., at Rosenau Funeral Home. Family and friends are encouraged to share their memories at www.rosenaufuneralhome.com

Thomas Rudy

BURLEY—Memorial service will be held today at 1 p.m. at the Morrison Payne Funeral Home in Burley with a visitation following the service.

Larry Dean Olsen

FILER—Memories and condolences may be left for the family on Larry’s memorial web page at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com. A funeral service will be held Saturday, January 5, 2019, 12:00 p.m. at the Filer LDS Stake Center, 840 W. Midway, Filer, Idaho. Services are under the direction of Farmer Funeral Chapel.

Russell Blair

RUPERT—Funeral at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 5 at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E 16th St in Burley where friends and family may call one hour prior to the service. Military rites will be provided by the Mini-Cassia Veterans Group.

Janette Pilant

TWIN FALLS—Funeral at 11 a.m. Monday, January 7 at Farmer Funeral Chapel in Buhl. Interment will follow the service at Rock Creek Veterans Cemetery, three miles south of Hansen at 2 p.m.

Ralph F. Peak

MERIDIAN – The funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019, at Summers Funeral Homes—Ustick Chapel, 3629 E. Ustick Road in Meridian, Idaho, where friends and family may call from 12:30 until 1:45 p.m. A graveside service and burial will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019, at Valley Vu Cemetery in Malta, Idaho, where military rites will be provided by the Mini-Cassia Veterans Group. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

