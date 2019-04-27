{{featured_button_text}}

Kenneth Miller

JEROME—A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m., Monday, April 29, 2019 at Jerome Cemetery. Services under the direction of Farnsworth Mortuary.

Yvonne “Bonnie” Good

TWIN FALLS—A celebration of Bonnie’s life will be held Monday, April 29, 2019 at 11 a.m., at Amazing Grace Fellowship in Twin Falls. There will also be a viewing on Sunday evening, April 28, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m., at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home in Twin Falls.

Kate Daniels Freeland

TWIN FALLS—Graveside Service at 10:30 a.m., on April 30, 2019 at Sunset Memorial Park, 2296 Kimberly Road, in Twin Falls.

Sarah Bill-Ball

WILDER—A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at the Hansen Mortuary in Rupert. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, May 1, 2019 also at Hansen Mortuary. Condolences may be shared with the family at hansen-mortuary.com. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.

