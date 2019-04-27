Kenneth Miller
JEROME—A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m., Monday, April 29, 2019 at Jerome Cemetery. Services under the direction of Farnsworth Mortuary.
Yvonne “Bonnie” Good
TWIN FALLS—A celebration of Bonnie’s life will be held Monday, April 29, 2019 at 11 a.m., at Amazing Grace Fellowship in Twin Falls. There will also be a viewing on Sunday evening, April 28, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m., at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home in Twin Falls.
Kate Daniels Freeland
TWIN FALLS—Graveside Service at 10:30 a.m., on April 30, 2019 at Sunset Memorial Park, 2296 Kimberly Road, in Twin Falls.
Sarah Bill-Ball
WILDER—A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at the Hansen Mortuary in Rupert. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, May 1, 2019 also at Hansen Mortuary. Condolences may be shared with the family at hansen-mortuary.com. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.