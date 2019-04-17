{{featured_button_text}}

Connie Martin

GOODING—Graveside services will be held today at 2 p.m., at Firth Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Nalder Funeral Home in Shelley.

Lajoy Nielsen

HANSEN—Services will be held today at 2 p.m., at Rosenau Funeral Home.

Larry Craig Carter

RUPERT—Memorial service at noon, Friday, April 19, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Burley 3rd Ward, 2200 Oakley Avenue. Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home.

Deanna Hakkila

TWIN FALLS—Memorial service at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 20, 2019 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church located at 1301 N. Davis St. in Jerome. Reynolds Funeral Chapel of Twin Falls

Carolyn Crawford Koch

UTAH—Memorial services to be held Saturday, April 20, at 11 a.m., New Promise Lutheran Church 244 South Valley View Dr. St. George, UT 84770. Please share your memories and photos at https://www.serenitystg.com/obituaries/Carolyn-Koch-3/

Shirley Leoni

PAUL—A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley.

Pete Schmidt

JEROME—Funeral services at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 20 at Demaray’s Jerome Memorial Chapel, corner of 3rd and Fillmore. A viewing will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the funeral chapel.

Connie Ann Godfrey

HEYBURN—Funeral services will be held 2 p.m., Saturday April 20, 2019 at Morrison Payne Funeral Home. Viewing for family and friends will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. April 19, 2019 at the funeral home and for one hour prior to services. Service will conclude with burial at the Taylor Cemetery in Sheridan, Montana Monday April 22, 2019. Funeral services are under the direction of Morrison Payne Funeral Home.

Melba Heiner

RUPERT—Funeral services at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 20, 2019 at the Rupert West Stake Center, 26 South 100 West in Rupert. A viewing for family and friends will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 19, 2019 at the Hansen Mortuary in Rupert and for one hour prior to the funeral service at the church on Saturday.

