Karren Leigh Dey

TWIN FALLS - A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at St. Edwards Catholic Church in Twin Falls today at 11:00 am. Services are under the direction of Reynolds Funeral Home, Twin Falls.

Patrick Russell

HAGERMAN - A graveside service at 2 p.m. Saturday, December 29 at the Hagerman Cemetery. A celebration of life will follow at the Hagerman Legion Hall.

Denny M. Kay

Alaska and Jerome - A viewing will be held from 3pm until 5pm, Sunday, December 30, 2018 at Farnsworth Mortuary, Jerome. Funeral services will be held at 3pm, Monday, December 31, 2018 at the First Presbyterian Church, 262 E Ave A, Jerome. www.farnsworthmortuary.com.

Connie Pesek

TWIN FALLS - A viewing will take place Wednesday, January 2, 2019 from 11:00 A.M. to 2:00 P.M. at Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home.

Services are under the direction of Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd. Twin Falls.

 Susan Marie Curry

A Memorial Service Susan Marie Curry will take place Friday, January 11, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. at Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd. Twin Falls.

