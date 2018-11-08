Try 1 month for 99¢

Shirley A. Van Andel

TWIN FALLS — A memorial service will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, November 9 at Bridgeview Estates in the Blue Lake Room. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.

Wade Gerber

TWIN FALLS — A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, November 9 at the Magic Valley Veterans/Rock Creek Cemetery in Hansen. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.

Damein Robles

BURLEY — The funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 9 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints — Star 2nd Ward, 100 S. 200 W., of Burley. A viewing will be held from 6 until 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 8 at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St. Burley, and from noon until 12:45 p.m. Friday at the church.

Guadalupe Pena

RUPERT — Services at 10 a.m. Friday, November 9 at the Saint Nicholas Catholic Church. Arrangements are under the care of Morrison Funeral Home.

Charles Rose

TWIN FALLS — Memorial service at 1 p.m. Saturday, November 10 at Sunset Memorial Park. Military rites will be given by the Navy Honor Guard and the Magic Valley Area Veterans Honor Guard. Arrangements are under the care Rosenau Funeral Home.

Moyra Riggen

HAILEY — A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. on Nov. 10 at St. Charles Catholic Church in Hailey. Services are under the direction of Wood River Chapel, Hailey.

Bev Hall

JEROME — Celebration of life gathering at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 10 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Jerome. Services are under the direction of Farnsworth Mortuary.

John Gordon

TWIN FALLS — Viewing will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday, November 10 in the Relief Society Room at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints — 19th Ward, 680 Hankins Road North, Twin Falls. Funeral service will begin at 10 a.m.

Betty Walquist

HEYBURN — Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday November 10 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints — Heyburn 2nd Ward. Viewing for family and friends will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Services will conclude with burial in the Riverside Cemetery under the direction of Morrison Payne Funeral Home.

Charlene Reynolds

BUHL — A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 10 at the West End Cemetery in Buhl, Idaho. Arrangements are under the direction of Farmer Funeral Chapel of Buhl.

Leona Black

JEROME — Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 10 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 26 N. Tiger Drive, Jerome with a viewing beginning at 10 a.m.. Services are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary.

Hailey Belnap

KIMBERLY — Memorial service at 4 p.m. Saturday, November 10 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 3857 N. 3500 E., Kimberly.

Chester Stahn

JEROME — Funeral services at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 10 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 100 S. 50 E. in Jerome. Viewing will be held at the church on Saturday from 12 until 1 p.m. Arrangements are under the care of Demaray’s Jerome Memorial Chapel.

Moyra Riggen

HAILEY — Memorial services will be conducted at 11 a.m., Saturday, November 10 at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 313 1st Avenue South, Hailey, Idaho. Arrangements are under the care of Wood River Chapel of Hailey. www.woodriverchapel.com

Rose L. Bingham

TWIN FALLS — A celebration of Rose’s life will be held at 12 noon on Sunday, November 11 at the Ageless Senior Center, 310 Main Street South, Kimberly. Arrangements are under the direction of White Mortuary, Chapel by the Park, Twin Falls.

Tiffany Clark

MURTAUGH — Funeral services at 10 a.m. Monday, November 12 at Parke ‘s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls. A visitation will be held 3-5 p.m. on Sunday, November 11 at the funeral home.

Twila Babbitt

HEYBURN — Funeral at 11 a.m. Tuesday, November 13, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – Heyburn Ward, located at 300 S. 500 W., of Heyburn. Friends may call from 6 until 8 p.m. Monday, November 12, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Tuesday preceding the funeral service at the church.

