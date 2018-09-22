Subscribe for 33¢ / day

Wayne Bluemer

JEROME — A vigil will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, September 23 beginning with a rosary, followed by the vigil service at 7 p.m. at St. Jerome’s Catholic Church. A celebration of life funeral mass will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m., Monday, September 24 at St. Jerome’s Catholic Church.

Dorothy Carotta

RUPERT — A service of Christian burial will be held for Dorothy Lorane Carotta, longtime resident of Rupert, at 11 a.m. Monday, September 24 at the Rupert Cemetery. It is open to anyone wanting to attend. A light lunch will be provided at the Trinity Lutheran Church immediately following the service.

Bud Furniss

RUPERT — Funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, September 28 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Acequia 2nd Ward, 20403 5th St., in Acequia. Friends may call from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, September 27 at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Friday, prior to the service at the church.

