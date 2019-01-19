Try 1 month for 99¢

Tony Ibarra

GOODING—A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, January 23, 2019 at Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.

Rhonda Kevan

TWIN FALLS—There will be a Celebration of Life Friday, January 25, 20191 at the Valley Christian Church located at 1708 Heyburn Ave. E., Twin Falls, ID, from 3 to 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the care of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls.

Robert Ben Bradshaw

WENDELL—Services will be held at St. Thomas Episcopal Church, Ketchum, Idaho; on Saturday, January 26, 2019 at 1 p.m. Visit www.woodriverchapel.com to leave a message of condolence.

