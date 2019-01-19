Tony Ibarra
GOODING—A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, January 23, 2019 at Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.
Rhonda Kevan
TWIN FALLS—There will be a Celebration of Life Friday, January 25, 20191 at the Valley Christian Church located at 1708 Heyburn Ave. E., Twin Falls, ID, from 3 to 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the care of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls.
Robert Ben Bradshaw
WENDELL—Services will be held at St. Thomas Episcopal Church, Ketchum, Idaho; on Saturday, January 26, 2019 at 1 p.m. Visit www.woodriverchapel.com to leave a message of condolence.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.