Deanna Hakkila TWIN FALLS—Memorial service will be held today at 11 a.m., at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church located at 1301 N. Davis St. in Jerome. Reynolds Funeral Chapel of Twin Falls
Carolyn Crawford Koch
UTAH—Memorial services to be held today at 11 a.m., at New Promise Lutheran Church 244 South Valley View Dr. St. George, UT 84770. Please share your memories and photos at https://www.serenitystg.com/obituaries/Carolyn-Koch-3/
Shirley Leoni
PAUL—A memorial service will be held today at 1 p.m., at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley.
Pete Schmidt
JEROME—Funeral services will be held today at 1 p.m., at Demaray’s Jerome Memorial Chapel, corner of 3rd and Fillmore. A viewing will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the funeral chapel.
Connie Ann Godfrey
HEYBURN—Funeral services will be held 2 p.m., Saturday April 20, 2019 at Morrison Payne Funeral Home. Viewing for family and friends was held from 6 to 8 p.m., April 19 at the funeral home and one hour prior to services. Service will conclude with burial at the Taylor Cemetery in Sheridan, Montana Monday, April 22, 2019. Funeral services are under the direction of Morrison Payne Funeral Home.
Melba Heiner
RUPERT—Funeral services at 11 a.m., Saturday, April 20, 2019 at the Rupert West Stake Center, 26 South 100 West in Rupert. A viewing for family and friends will be held from 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, April 19, 2019 at the Hansen Mortuary in Rupert and for one hour prior to the funeral service at the church on Saturday. Condolences may be shared at hansen-mortuary.com.
Carol Smith
RUPERT—Funeral at 11 a.m., Monday, April 22 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints-Rupert Stake Center, 324 E 18th Street. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m., Sunday, April 21 at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E 16th Street in Burley.
