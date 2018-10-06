Ray Ford
TWIN FALLS — A viewing will be held from 6 until 8 p.m. Sunday, October 7 at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 S. Lincoln Ave., Jerome. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, October 8 with a viewing beginning at 10 a.m., at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Jerome 1st Ward, 825 E. Ave. B, Jerome.
Josefina Arredondo
BURLEY — Vigil service at St. Therese Little Flower Catholic Church, 1601 Oakley Ave., from 5 until 7 p.m. Sunday, October 7 with the recitation of the Rosary beginning at 6 p.m. The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 2 p.m. Monday, October 8 at the church.
Larry Hawker
JARBIDGE, Nev. — A celebration of Larry’s life will be held as a graveside service at 1 p.m. on Monday, October 8 at the Jarbidge Cemetery in Jarbidge, Nevada. Services are under the direction of Reynolds Funeral Chapel, Twin Falls.
