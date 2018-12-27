Patrick Russell
HAGERMAN - A graveside service at 2 p.m. today at the Hagerman Cemetery. A celebration of life will follow at the Hagerman Legion Hall.
Betty Jo Faught
TWIN FALLS - Funeral services will be held at the LDS Church building, 1485 Pole Line Road East, Twin Falls, Idaho today. Services are under the direction of Reynolds Funeral Chapel, Twin Falls. Condolences may be left at reynoldschapel.com.
Denny M. Kay
Alaska and Jerome - A viewing will be held from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m., Sunday, December 30, 2018 at Farnsworth Mortuary, Jerome. Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m., Monday, December 31, 2018 at the First Presbyterian Church, 262 E Ave A, Jerome. www.farnsworthmortuary.com.
Debbie Sue Gonzales
BURLEY - Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, December 29, 2018 at the Burley West Stake Center, 2420 Park Ave. Services are under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home, 188 South Hwy 24, in Rupert.
Connie Pesek
TWIN FALLS - A viewing will take place Wednesday, January 2, 2019 from 11:00 A.M. to 2:00 P.M. at Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home.
Services are under the direction of Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd. Twin Falls.
Susan Marie Curry
A Memorial Service Susan Marie Curry will take place Friday, January 11, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. at Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd. Twin Falls.
