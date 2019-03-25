Joseph Cosinteno
TWIN FALLS—Memorial service at 4 p.m. Tuesday, March 26 at the Amazing Grace Church located at 1061 Eastland Dr. N, Twin Falls.
Maria Silva
BUHL—A viewing will be held from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm, Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at Farmer Funeral Chapel, 130 9th Ave North, Buhl, Idaho. Rosary and Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 am, Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. 1701 Poplar St. Buhl, Idaho.
James Ray Edmunds
SHOSHONE—James Ray Edmunds, 77, of Shoshone, Idaho passed away Tuesday, March 19, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 28 at Zeyer Funeral Chapel, 83 N Midland Blvd in Nampa with a viewing from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. prior to the services. Burial will be at 1:00 p.m. at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery in Boise. Arrangements by Zeyer Funeral Chapel, Nampa. 208-467-7300 To express condolences please visit zeyerfuneralchapel.com.
David Cameron
RUPERT—Funeral services at 11 a.m. Friday, March 29, 2019 at the Rupert West Stake Center of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 26 South 100 West in Rupert. Friends may call Thursday evening from 6:00 to 8:00 at the Morrison Funeral Home 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert and from 10:00 until 10:45 Friday at the church prior to the funeral.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.