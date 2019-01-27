Bruce Bennett
TWIN FALLS—Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, January 30, 2019 at the Church Of Jesus Christ Of Latter-day Saints, 824 Caswell Ave W, Twin Falls, Idaho. A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, January 29, 2019 at the church, and one hour prior to the service at the church. Services are under the direction of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center and Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com
