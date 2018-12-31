Try 1 month for 99¢

Miles Cunningham

BUHL—Memorial service at 2 p.m. today at the First Christian Church, 1005 Popular Street in Buhl. Services under the direction of Farmer Funeral Chapel.

Benjaman Oliver

TWIN FALLS—A viewing will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., today at Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center and Cremation Services of Idaho, 502 2nd Ave. North, Twin Falls. Parking is available at Magic Valley High School across the street. A funeral service with military honors will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, December 28, 2018 at the funeral chapel. A funeral service will also be held at Tillman Riverside Mortuary, Riverside, California at 11:30 a.m., Wednesday, January 2, 2018 followed by burial at Riverside National Cemetery, Riverside. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com

Patrick Russell

HAGERMAN—A graveside service at 2 p.m. Saturday, December 29 at the Hagerman Cemetery. A celebration of life will follow at the Hagerman Legion Hall.

Denny M. Kay

Alaska and Jerome—A viewing will be held from 3pm until 5pm, Sunday, December 30, 2018 at Farnsworth Mortuary, Jerome. Funeral services will be held at 3pm, Monday, December 31, 2018 at the First Presbyterian Church, 262 E Ave A, Jerome. www.farnsworthmortuary.com.

