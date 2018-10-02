Robert ‘Bob’ Cornie
BUHL — A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, October 3 at the First Christian Church 1005 Poplar St., Buhl. Refreshments will follow. Arrangements are under the direction of Farmer Funeral Chapel of Buhl, Idaho.
Herbert Bullock
RUPERT — Celebration of life at 11 a.m. Wednesday, October 3 at Grace Church, 100 North Meridian, Rupert.
Fred Jackson
JEROME — Rosary at 7 p.m. Wednesday, October 3 at St. Jerome Catholic Church. Mass will be held at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, October 4 at the church. Arrangements are under the care of Demaray’s Jerome Memorial Chapel.
Patrica Barnes
HEYBURN — Funeral at 11 a.m. Thursday, October 4 at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home where family and friends may call from 6 until 8 p.m. Wednesday, October 3 and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. prior to the service.
Austin Dobbs
TWIN FALLS — Time of remembrance for family and friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Wednesday, October 3 at the Magic Valley Arts Council Auditorium located at Elevation 486.
William Pennock
TWIN FALLS — Graveside services at 1 p.m. Thursday, October 4 at Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery, 2296 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls.
Janet Bingham
BURLEY — Funeral at 11 a.m. Friday, October 5 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Burley Stake Center, 2050 Normal Ave. A visitation will be held from 6 until 8 p.m. Thursday, October 4 at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Friday preceding the service at the church.
Camille Jones
BOISE — A Rosary will be held at 10 a.m. with a Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. on Friday, October 5. Both services will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 811 S. Latah St., Boise, Idaho. Services are under the direction of Accent Funeral Home, Meridian.
Ray Warren
BURLEY — Funeral at 2 p.m. Friday, October 5 at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, Burley where family and friends may call from 12:30 until 1:45 p.m.
Jo Beth Hawkins
JEROME — Celebration of life 11 a.m. Saturday, October 6 at Farnsworth Mortuary, Jerome with viewing one hour prior to service.
Dale Johnstone
TWIN FALLS — Celebration of life from 1 until 3 p.m. Saturday, October 6 at Rosenau Funeral Home community room, 2826 Addison Ave. E., Twin Falls.
Norman Mai
HEYBURN — A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, October 6 at Paul Cemetery. Military rites will be accorded by the Mini-Cassia Veterans Group. Arrangements have been entrusted to Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Larry Hawker
JARBIDGE, Nev. — A celebration of Larry’s life will be held as a graveside service at 1 p.m. on Monday, October 8 at the Jarbidge Cemetery in Jarbidge, Nevada. Services are under the direction of Reynolds Funeral Chapel, Twin Falls.
