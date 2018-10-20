Try 1 month for 99¢

Donna Braun

TWIN FALLS — A celebration of life honoring her will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, October 21 at the Turf Club in Twin Falls.

Kelly Price

TWIN FALLS — Celebration of life at 2 p.m. Tuesday, October 23 at White Mortuary, 136 4th Ave. E., Twin Falls.

Anna Parsons

BURLEY — A memorial service for Anna Parsons will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, October 23 at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home in Burley.

Corinne Stafford

TWIN FALLS — Celebration of life at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, October 23 at the First Presbyterian Church, 209 5th Ave. N., Twin Falls.. A private family burial will take place at Sunset Memorial Park. Services are under the direction of White Mortuary, Chapel by the Park.

Annamarie Curl

TWIN FALLS — Memorial service at 11 a.m. Wednesday, October 24 at Rosenau Funeral Home, 2826 Addison Ave. E., Twin Falls.

Ronald Anderson

PAUL — Memorial services will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, October 25 at Hansen Mortuary. Services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.

