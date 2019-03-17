Try 3 months for $3

Lila Jean Facer

GOODING—A visitation will be held from 5 until 7 p.m. Sunday, March 17, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley. The funeral will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 18, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – Gooding chapel, located at 1228 Main St., in Gooding, where a visitation for friends and family will be held one hour prior to the service.

Calvin Flint

BUHL—Funeral service at 2 p.m. Monday, March 18 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1001 Fair St. in Buhl. A viewing will be from 5 until 7 p.m. Sunday March 17 at Farmer Funeral Chapel, 130 9th Ave N in Buhl.

Carol Barton

TWIN FALLS—Visitation will be on Sunday, March 17, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd in Twin Falls. Funeral services will be held on Monday, March 18, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Kimberly Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 222 Birch St. in Kimberly, Idaho. Family will also receive friends on hour prior to the service in the Relief Society Room at the Church.

Robert Knight

HAILEY—Funeral Mass will be held 10 a.m. Monday, March 18 at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 313 1st Ave S, Hailey.

Ruth Denton

TWIN FALLS—A Celebration of Life at 1:30 p.m. Monday, March 18 at Rosenau Funeral Home, Twin Falls.

Barbara Dessel

BURLEY—Funeral services at 11 a.m. Monday, March 18 at the Paul Congregational Church. Viewing will be held from 5 until 7 p.m. Sunday, March 17 at Hansen Mortuary and for one hour prior to the services at the church.

David Croasdaile, M.D.

BUHL—Friends will gather at the Magic Valley Brewery, 208 Broadway Ave N in Buhl on Monday, March 18 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

David Greer

RUPERT—Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at the Rupert Church of Jesus Christ 3rd Ward. Viewing for family and friends will be held for one hour prior to the services at the church 526 F St. Rupert, ID services will conclude with burial in the Rupert Cemetery under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.

