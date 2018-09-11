Ross James
TWIN FALLS — An open house will be held in his honor at his home, 2267 Hillcrest Drive, Twin Falls from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, September 13. Please stop by and pay your respects to this wonderful man.
Elda Mae Huff
BUHL — Funeral service at 11 a.m. Friday, September 14 at the Church of the Nazarene in Buhl. A viewing will be from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, September 13 at Farmer Funeral Chapel in Buhl.
Clara Wren
BURLEY — Graveside services at 11 a.m. Friday, September 14 at the Rupert Cemetery. A viewing will be held from 9 until 10:45 a.m. the day of the funeral.
Joel McNish
TWIN FALLS — A celebration of Joel’s life will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, September 15 at Reynolds Funeral Chapel, 2466 Addison Ave. E., Twin Falls. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Park. Services are under the direction of Reynolds Funeral Chapel, Twin Falls.
Kathy Sherman
TWIN FALLS — A celebration of Kathy’s life will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, September 15 at the Bowladrome, 220 Eastland Drive, Twin Falls with a memorial bowling tournament fundraiser following. Services are under the direction of Reynolds Funeral Chapel, Twin Falls.
Jeff Perotto
TWIN FALLS — A life celebration will be held at 5 p.m. Saturday, September 15 at The Church, 1708 Heyburn Ave. E., Twin Falls.
Zeora (Mike) Rasmussen
TWIN FALLS — A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, September 16 at the Turf Club in Twin Falls.
Darlene Boyle
TWIN FALLS — A celebration of life memorial will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, September 17 at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls.
