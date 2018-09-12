Subscribe for 33¢ / day

Ross James

TWIN FALLS — An open house will be held in his honor from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, September 13 at his home, 2267 Hillcrest Drive, Twin Falls. Please stop by and pay your respects to this wonderful man.

Elda Mae Huff

BUHL — Funeral service at 11 a.m. Friday, September 14 at the Church of the Nazarene in Buhl. A viewing will be from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, September 13 at Farmer Funeral Chapel in Buhl.

Clara Wren

BURLEY — Graveside services at 11 a.m. Friday, September 14 at the Rupert Cemetery. A viewing will be held from 9 until 10:45 a.m. the day of the funeral.

Louise Church

BURLEY — A service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday. September 14 at the Federal Heights Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 1300 E. Fairfax Road, Salt Lake City. A visitation will be at 1 p.m. A graveside service will follow on September 15 at 1 p.m. at the Pleasant View Cemetery, Burley.

Joel McNish

TWIN FALLS — A celebration of Joel’s life will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, September 15 at Reynolds Funeral Chapel, 2466 Addison Ave. E., Twin Falls. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Park. Services are under the direction of Reynolds Funeral Chapel, Twin Falls.

Kathy Sherman

TWIN FALLS — A celebration of Kathy’s life will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, September 15 at the Bowladrome, 220 Eastland Drive, Twin Falls with a memorial bowling tournament fundraiser following. Services are under the direction of Reynolds Funeral Chapel, Twin Falls.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

Jeff Perotto

TWIN FALLS — A life celebration will be held at 5 p.m. Saturday, September 15 at The Church, 1708 Heyburn Ave. E., Twin Falls.

Zeora (Mike) Rasmussen

TWIN FALLS — A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, September 16 at the Turf Club in Twin Falls.

Darlene Boyle

TWIN FALLS — A celebration of life memorial will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, September 17 at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Funeral services
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments