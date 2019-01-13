Try 1 month for 99¢

Allean Vipperman

HAGERMAN—Funeral services at 11 a.m. Monday, January 14, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located in Hagerman. Visitation is at 10 a.m.

Leona Parker

TWIN FALLS—A Funeral Service will take place Monday, January 14, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd. Twin Falls.

Larry Bell

RUPERT—A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, January 15, 2019 at Morrison Funeral Home 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert. Urn placement will follow in the Rupert Cemetery.

