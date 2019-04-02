Try 3 months for $3

Jimmie Donald Rupert

JEROME—A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m, Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 S Lincoln Ave, Jerome, ID. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m, Thursday, April 4, 2019 at Farnsworth Mortuary with burial following at Jerome Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Jim’s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.

Virginia Estep

GOODING—Graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, April 4, 2019 at the Gooding Cemetery.

Gay Neiwert

BURLEY—The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 4, at First Presbyterian Church, 2100 Burton Ave., in Burley. Burial will be in Pleasant View Cemetery. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley, 1350 E. 16th St., and at the church of Thursday, one hour prior to the service.

Kevin Harris

BUHL—Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, April 5, 2019 at Farmer Funeral Chapel. A viewing will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 4, 2019 and one hour prior to service at the funeral home.

Mary Alice Florence

TWIN FALLS—A funeral mass will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, April 5, 2019 at St. Edwards the Confessor Catholic Church, 161 Sixth Avenue East, Twin Falls. Services are under the direction of Reynolds Funeral Chapel in Twin Falls.

Mark Jeppson Russell

GOODING—Funeral services will be held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1228 S. Main Street, Gooding, Idaho 83330 at 11 a.m., April 5, 2019. Funeral services are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel. Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.

Janet Ward

MALTA—Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E 16th Street in Burley where friends may call one hour prior to the service.

Doralee Roth

KIMBERLY—A memorial will be held at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, April 6, 2019 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 222 Birch Street in Kimberly.

Gary Lee Grindstaff

BUHL—A Celebration of Gary’s Life will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, April 6, 2019, at the Clear Lake Country Club, 403 Clear Lake Lane, Buhl, ID 83316. Condolences may be shared with the family on Gary’s memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com.

Cole F. Watkins

TWIN FALLS—In honor of Cole, let’s all meet for a cup of coffee at The Depot Grill on Saturday, April 6, 2019 for an open house between 1 to 4 p.m. Arrangements are under the care of Rosenau Funeral Home, Twin Falls.

Mary Frances Frey Cole

GOODING—A Memorial Service and Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at 4 p.m. at the New Life Community Church located at 800 West Main St., Wendell, Idaho. A dinner reception will follow in the church hall.

