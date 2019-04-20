Hazel Elizabeth Holdeman
BUHL—Visitation and viewing will be held today from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., at Valley View Mennonite Church, 3925 N 1900 E, Filer, Idaho. Funeral service will be held at 2:30 p.m., Monday, April 22, 2019, at Valley View Mennonite Church, with Ministers Andy Wiebe, Kent Wiebe, Doyle Jantz and Wayne Amoth officiating. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Hazel’s memorial webpage www.farmerfuneralchapel.com
Carol Smith
RUPERT—Funeral at 11 a.m. Monday, April 22, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints-Rupert Stake Center, 324 E 18th Street. Visitation will be held today from 5 to 7 p.m., at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E 16th Street in Burley.
