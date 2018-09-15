Subscribe for 33¢ / day

Zeora 'Mike' Rasmussen

TWIN FALLS — A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, September 16 at the Turf Club in Twin Falls.

Christina Ellston

HAGERMAN — A celebration of life will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, September 16 at the Hagerman Christian Center, 2750 S. 900 E. The family will receive friends from 1 until 1:45 p.m. at the church.

Darlene Boyle

TWIN FALLS — A celebration of life memorial will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, September 17 at Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls.

Anita ‘Karen’ McLeod

BUHL — A graveside funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, September 18 at the West End Cemetery in Buhl, Idaho. Arrangements are under the direction of Farmer Funeral Chapel in Buhl.

Forrest Stokesberry

TWIN FALLS — A celebration of life memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, September 20 at Parke's Funeral Home.

Marvin Pierce Jr

TWIN FALLS — A celebration of Marvin's life will be held from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. with sharing of memories from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m. Friday, September 21, at the Turf Club, 734 Falls Ave., Twin Falls. A private family interment will take at a later date. Services are under the direction of Reynolds Funeral Chapel, Twin Falls.

Jim Prunty

TWIN FALLS — A celebration of life memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, September 21 at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Road in Twin Falls.

Terry Gibbons

JEROME — A viewing will be held 6-8 p.m. Friday, September 21 at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 S. Lincoln Ave. Jerome, Idaho. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 22 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 26 North Tiger Drive, Jerome, Idaho, with viewing one hour prior to service. A graveside service will conclude at the Jerome Cemetery.

Lucy Knos

RUPERT — Services will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, September 22 at The Rupert United Methodist Church. Viewing for family and friends will be held from 6-8 p.m. Friday, September 21 at Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary. Services will conclude with burial in the Rupert Cemetery.

