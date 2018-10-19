Patsey Cheney
REXBURG — A funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, October 20 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – West Main Ward, located at 700 Park St., in Rexburg. Services are under the direction of Rasmussen-Wilson of Burley, Idaho.
Lex Gerald Cranney
BOISE — Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, October 20 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Northview Ward Chapel located at 6711 W. Northview St. Boise. Services are under the direction of Zeyer Funeral Chapel
Daniel Hird
GOODING — Memorial services at 3 p.m. Saturday, October 20 at First Christian Church, Gooding. Services are under the care of Demaray Funeral Service, Gooding Chapel.
Donna Braun
TWIN FALLS — A celebration of life honoring her will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, October 21 at the Turf Club in Twin Falls.
Kelly Price
TWIN FALLS — Celebration of life at 2 p.m. Tuesday, October 23 at White Mortuary, 136 4th Ave. E., Twin Falls.
Anna Parsons
BURLEY — A memorial service for Anna Parsons will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, October 23 at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home in Burley.
Corinne Stafford
TWIN FALLS — Celebration of life at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, October 23 at the First Presbyterian Church, 209 5th Ave. N., Twin Falls.. A private family burial will take place at Sunset Memorial Park. Services are under the direction of White Mortuary, Chapel by the Park.
Annamarie Curl
TWIN FALLS — Memorial service at 11 a.m. Wednesday, October 24 at Roseanu Funeral Home, 2826 Addison Ave. E., Twin Falls.
Ronald Anderson
PAUL — Memorial services will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, October 25 at Hansen Mortuary. Services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
