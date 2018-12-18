Try 1 month for 99¢

Dona Jo Osterhout

PAUL—A funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 19, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Emerson 2nd Ward, 127 S. 950 W., of Paul. A visitation will be from 6 until 8 p.m. Tuesday, December 18 at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley.

Constance Zimmerman

TWIN FALLS—A rosary and memorial service will be held at Reynolds Funeral Chapel in Twin Falls at 2 p.m. Wednesday, December 19.

Grant Koyle

BURLEY—Funeral will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, December 19 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Burley Stake Center, 2050 Normal Ave, Burley. A visitation will be held from 6 until 8 p.m. Tuesday, December 18 at Morrison Funeral Home, 188 South Highway 24, Rupert and from 9:30 until 10:30 a.m. preceding the service at the church.

Minnie Anderson

SHOSHONE—A graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, December 20 at Shoshone Cemetery, Shoshone.

Martin Pimper

TWIN FALLS—A celebration of life will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, December 20 at the Jerome United Methodist Church, 211 S Buchanan St.

Bert Heath

SHOSHONE—A memorial service at 11 a.m. Thursday, December 20 at the LDS Church in Shoshone.

Robert Mathieson, Sr

FAIRFIELD—Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, December 20 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 400 W Alturas Ave, Fairfield.

Ralph O’Dell Warr

HEYBURN—Urn placement service at 12 noon Friday, December 21 at the Paul Cemetery columbarium.

Joseph Gisler

RUPERT—A memorial service at 11 a.m. Saturday, December 22 at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E 16th St. Burley. Military rites will be provided by the Mini-Cassia Veterans Group.

