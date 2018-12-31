Try 1 month for 99¢

Denny M. Kay

Alaska and Jerome—A viewing will be held from 3pm until 5pm, Sunday, December 30, 2018 at Farnsworth Mortuary, Jerome. Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m., Monday, December 31, 2018 at the First Presbyterian Church, 262 E Ave A, Jerome.

Jack Edward Bills

BUHL—Funeral services with a viewing will be held Monday, December 31 starting at noon. The services will be at Broomhead Funeral Home 12600 South 2200 West Riverton, Utah.

Connie Pesek

TWIN FALLS—A viewing will take place Wednesday, January 2, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home. Services are under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd. Twin Falls.

Laci Dawn Burkhart

BUHL—A celebration of her life will be held Wednesday, January 2, 2019, 10:00 a.m. at Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl, Idaho.

Andrew “Gary” Cooper

TWIN FALLS—A Celebration Of Life, open house will be Saturday, January 5th from 12-3pm at The Norms Cafe Catering Room located at 827 Main Ave W. Twin Falls, Idaho

Susan Marie Curry

A Memorial Service Susan Marie Curry will take place Friday, January 11, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd. Twin Falls.

