Eddie Svoboda JEROME — A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, October 17 at the Jerome Cemetery. Services are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary. David A. McClellan

JEROME — A Memorial Service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 15 at Demaray’s Jerome Memorial Chapel.

Yvonne Westlake

JEROME — Celebration of life at 11 a.m. Monday, October 15 at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 S. Lincoln Ave., Jerome.

Donald Brown

BURLEY — A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 17 at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley.

