Steven John Dalton
BURLEY — Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, October 27 at Morrison Payne Funeral Home.
Noel Brent Bowcut
BURLEY — Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 27 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – Unity Church, located at 275 S. 250 E., of Burley, with Bishop Ron Rice officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home in Burley.
Katherine Anne Wheeler Koch
TWIN FALLS — A celebration of Kay’s life will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, October 27 at the Episcopal Church of the Ascension, 371 Eastland Drive North, Twin Falls. Services are under the direction of White Mortuary, Chapel by the Park, Twin Falls.
Irene DalSoglio
TWIN FALLS — A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, October 27 at Rupert Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Clyde ‘Gene’ Schlaick
BUHL — A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, October 29 at the Filer Mennonite Church, 109 5th St., Filer. Services are under the direction of Farmer Funeral Chapel in Buhl.
Millicent Dianne Weaver
TWIN FALLS — A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, October 29 at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home in Twin Falls.
Dorthea Walker
TWIN FALLS — Funeral services at 11 a.m. Monday October 29 at Rosenau Funeral Home, 2826 Addison Ave. E., Twin Falls.
Dee Anna Gaston
GOODING — Funeral service at 11 a.m. Monday, October 29 at the Desert Hills Community Church of the Nazarene in Gooding. A viewing will be held from 4 until 6 p.m. Sunday, October 28 at Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel and on Monday from 10 a.m. until service time at the church.
Richard ‘Dick’ Helsley
JEROME — A viewing will be held from 6 until 8 p.m., Monday, October 29 at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 S. Lincoln Ave., Jerome. No formal services will follow. Condolences may be shared with the family on Dick’s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.
Pauline O. Hofstetter
RUPERT — Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Tuesday, October 30 at Morrison Payne Funeral Home in Burley.
Wendy Nielsen
BUHL — A celebration of life will be held at 4 p.m. Friday, November 16 at the First Presbyterian Church, 209 5th Ave. N., Twin Falls. Services are under the care and direction of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center and Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.