Jan Critchfield

OAKLEY — Funeral services at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 3 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – Oakley Stake Center. A viewing will be held from 6 until 8 p.m. Friday, November 2 at the Oakley Stake Center. Also from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Saturday at the church prior to the funeral. Arrangements are under the direction of Morrison Payne Funeral Home.

John Anderson

JEROME — A celebration of life is scheduled at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 3 at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 S Lincoln Ave., Jerome.

Edna Mae Cahoon

MALTA — Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 3 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – Malta Ward, located at 280 N. 1st Street. Arrangements are under the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

David Ward

FILER — Funeral service at 12 noon on Saturday, November 3 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Stake building, 841 W Midway, Filer. A viewing will take place on Saturday morning at 10:30 a.m. at the church. Services are under the direction of White Mortuary, Chapel by the Park, Twin Falls.

LeeAnna Randall

CASTLEFORD — A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, November 3 at Farmer Funeral Chapel in Buhl.

Keith Wert

WENDELL — Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 3 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints —Wendell. Burial will follow in the Wendell Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Wendell Chapel.

Charles Ireton

TWIN FALLS — Celebration of life gathering from 1 until 4 p.m. Sunday, November 4 at the Turf Club in Twin Falls. There will be appetizers and a no host bar. Arrangements are under the direction of Reynolds Funeral Chapel, Twin Falls.

Olivia T. Johnson

DIETRICH — Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, November 5 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 181 S. 650 E., Dietrich. Services are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary.

Doriene L Fernau

RUPERT — Graveside services will be held 1 p.m. Tuesday, November 6 at the Rupert Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.

