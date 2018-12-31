Try 1 month for 99¢

Connie Pesek Fennewald

TWIN FALLS - A viewing will take place today from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home. Services are under the direction of Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd. Twin Falls.

Laci Dawn Burkhart

BUHL - A celebration of her life will be held today from 10:00 a.m. at Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl, Idaho.

Evelyn June Fassler

BUHL - A graveside service will be held Thursday, January 3, 2018, 2:00PM, at West End Cemetery, Buhl. Memories and condolences may be left for the family on Evelyn’s memorial web page at www.farmerchapel.com.

Helen Barnhill

KIMBERLY - The family will hold a private interment at Sunset Memorial Park under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home on Thursday January 3, 2019. The family ask in lieu of flowers, to make a charitable donation to the cause of your choice in memory of Helen.

Frank Stanley Sorensen

TWIN FALLS - A viewing for Frank Stanley Sorensen will be held Thursday January 3, 2019 from 6-8pm at Rosenau Funeral Home, Twin Falls Idaho.

Joe Moore

RUPERT - Celebration of life at 11 a.m. Thursday, January 3 at First Christian Praise Chapel in Rupert. Arrangements are under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home.

Angel Laucirica

BUHL - A memorial service will be held Friday, January 4, 2019 at 2:00PM, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Buhl. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Angel’s memorial web page at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com.

Melvin Douglas “Doug” Smith

TWIN FALLS - A celebration of Life services will be held at 11:00 am, Friday, January 4, 2019 at Rosenau Funeral Home. Family and friends are encouraged to share their memories at www.rosenaufuneralhome.com

Larry Dean Olsen

FILER - Memories and condolences may be left for the family on Larry’s memorial web page at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com. A funeral service will be held Saturday, January 5, 2019, 12:00 p.m. at the Filer LDS Stake Center, 840 W. Midway, Filer, Idaho. Services are under the direction of Farmer Funeral Chapel.

