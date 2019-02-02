Try 1 month for 99¢

Lt. Col. Gene Ellsworth Stoker

BURLEY—Funeral Services will be held Monday, February 4, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Rupert United Methodist Church, 605 H St., in Rupert, where military rites will be performed by the Mini-Cassia Veterans Group. Burial will follow at Paul Cemetery. Friends may call from Sunday, February 3, 2019 5 to 7 p.m. at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and one hour prior to the funeral at the church.

William Walters

JEROME—Celebration of Life will be held Monday, February 4, 2019 at 2 p.m. at the Snake River Elks Lodge, 412 E 200 S, Jerome. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

Claudia J. Tattersall

KETCHUM—A memorial potluck will be held Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the Silver & Gold Senior Center in Eden.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Funeral services
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments