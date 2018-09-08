Subscribe for 33¢ / day

Michael Mumm

TWIN FALLS — Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, September 9 at Immanuel Lutheran Church.

Harold Myers

GOODING — A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, September 9 at the Gooding Senior Center located at 308 Senior Ave., Gooding. Arrangements are under the care of Demaray Funeral Chapel.

Eric Foster Jones

WENDELL — A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, September 10 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 501 Main St. in Buhl. A viewing will be from 1:00 to 1:45 p.m. prior to the funeral at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Farmer Funeral Chapel.

Nancy Grace

RUPERT — A funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, September 10 at the First Presbyterian Church, 2100 Burton Ave. in Burley. Burial will be in Rupert Cemetery. Friends may call from 5-7 p.m. Sunday, September 9, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley.

Karla McRoberts

SHOSHONE — Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, September 11 at Demaray Funeral service, 404 West B Street in Shoshone. A viewing will be held at 1 p.m.

Maurene Kendrick

BUHL — There will be a viewing from 6-8 p.m., Monday, September 10 at Rosenau Funeral Home, 2826 Addison Ave. E., Twin Falls. Funeral service will be at 11:30 a.m., Tuesday, September 11 at Calvary Assembly of God, 110 Fruitland Avenue, Buhl.

