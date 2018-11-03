Charles Ireton
TWIN FALLS — Celebration of life gathering from 1 until 4 p.m. Sunday, November 4 at the Turf Club in Twin Falls. There will be appetizers and a no host bar. Arrangements are under the direction of Reynolds Funeral Chapel, Twin Falls.
Olivia T. Johnson
DIETRICH — Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, November 5 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 181 S. 650 E., Dietrich. Services are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary.
Doriene L Fernau
RUPERT — Graveside services will be held 1 p.m. Tuesday, November 6 at the Rupert Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
Cristina Martinez
BUHL — Funeral mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Thursday, November 8 at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 1701 Poplar Street in Buhl with Fr. Jorge Garcia celebrating. Burial will follow at the Filer Cemetery. A viewing for family and friends will take place from 5 p.m. until the time of the Rosary at 7 p.m. on Wednesday at Reynolds Funeral Chapel, 2466 Addison Ave. East, Twin Falls.
Rose L. Bingham
TWIN FALLS — A celebration of Rose’s life will be held at 12 noon on Sunday, November 11 at the Ageless Senior Center, 310 Main Street South, Kimberly, Idaho. Arrangements are under the direction of White Mortuary, Chapel by the Park, Twin Falls.
Shirley A. Van Andel
TWIN FALLS — A memorial service will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, November 9 at Bridgeview Estates in the Blue Lake Room. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.
