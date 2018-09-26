Gene Grubbs
FILER — Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, September 27 at Farmer Funeral Chapel in Buhl. A viewing will be held from 5 until 7 p.m. Wednesday, September 26 at the funeral chapel.
Kathy Aufderheide
TWIN FALLS — Services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, September 27 at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls.
Helen Bodily
JEROME — Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, September 27 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Twin Falls 3rd Ward, 2680 Elizabeth St., Twin Falls, with a viewing beginning at 10 a.m. A luncheon will follow. Graveside dedication will conclude at 2 p.m. at the Jerome Cemetery, Jerome.
Bud Furniss
RUPERT — Funeral will be at 11 a.m. Friday, September 28 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Acequia 2nd Ward, 20403 5th St. Arrangements are under the direction of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home.
Gordon Bennett
BUHL — Funeral service at 11 a.m. Friday, September 28 at Calvary Chapel, 1004 Burley Ave., Buhl. Interment will follow the service at West End Cemetery, Buhl.
Joseph ‘Joe’ Estrada
TWIN FALLS — A gathering/potluck will be held at 12 p.m. Saturday, September 29 at Joe’s sister, Connie’s house. Please bring your own chairs.
Virginia Underwood-Stacey
WENDELL — Celebration of life is from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, September 29 at the Underwood-Stacey residence in Wendell.
Gary Lee Roop
TWIN FALLS — A celebration of Gary’s life will be held at 5 p.m. on Saturday, September 29 at Reynolds Funeral Chapel, 2466 Addison Ave. E., Twin Falls, with Pastor Dale Metzger officiating. Services are under the direction of Reynolds Funeral Chapel, Twin Falls.
Keith Nelson
BURLEY — Friends may call from 6 until 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 28 at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Saturday, prior to the service at the church. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 29, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Declo Stake Center, 213 W. Main St., in Declo.
Tawnya Butler
BUHL — A funeral will be at 11 a.m. Monday, October 1 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Clear Lakes Ward, 1001 Fair St., Buhl. A viewing will be one hour before the service at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Farmer Funeral Chapel.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.