Derald Green

BURLEY - The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 19, 2019 at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, with military rites performed by the Mini-Cassia Veterans Group. Burial will follow at the Paul Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home from 6 until 8 p.m. Friday, January 18, 2019 and one hour prior to the funeral service on Saturday.

Elizabeth Archibald

OAKLEY - Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, January 19, 2019 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Oakley, Idaho. Friends and family may call one hour prior to the service Bishop Ryan Hawker officiating. Services will conclude with burial in the Oakley Cemetery under the direction of Morrison Payne Funeral Home of Burley.

Robert Fairbrother

JEROME - A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, January 19, 2019 at Jerome Bible Baptist Church, 132 2nd Ave E, Jerome, ID 83338. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Robert’s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.

Ellen Johnson

TWIN FALLS - Family and friends are invited to the visitation at 5 p.m. Thursday, January 17, 2019 at Reynolds Funeral Chapel, 2466 Addison Ave E in Twin Falls, Idaho followed by a rosary service at 7:00 p.m. A mass celebration will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, January 18, 2019 at St. Edward’s Catholic Church, 161 Sixth Ave E in Twin Falls.

Larry Douglas Hughes

TWIN FALLS - A memorial of Larry’s life will be held at White’s Mortuary in Twin Falls, Idaho on Saturday, January 19, 2019 at 1 p.m. 136 4th Ave E, Twin Falls, Idaho.

Tom Neal Ambrose

CAMAS WASHINGTON - A Memorial Service will be held at Straub’s Funeral Home in Camas, Washington on Saturday January 19th, 2019 at 1 p.m. A Celebration of Life will follow at Feast 316, in Camas, at 2:30 p.m.

Robert Ben Bradshaw

WENDELL - Services will be held at St. Thomas Episcopal Church, Ketchum, Idaho; on Saturday January 26, 2019 at 1 p.m. Visit www.woodriverchapel.com to leave a message of condolence.

William Pettingill

TWIN FALLS - The funeral will be held at 12 p.m. on Saturday, January 19, 2019 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints on 723 Hankins Road, Twin Falls, ID. A viewing will be held from 10 to 11:30 a.m. prior to the service.

Sale Ghan

UTAH - A viewing will be held Saturday, January 19, 2019 at Myers Roy Mortuary, 5865 S. 1900 W. Roy, UT. from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. with services beginning at 9:30.

