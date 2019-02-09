Victor Stockton III
ALASKA—Celebration of Life will be held today at 2 p.m. at the Alaska Land Civic Center. Floral arrangements can be sent to the Civic Center today between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Ronald Leder
OREGON—Memorial service will be held today at 3 p.m. at St. Luke Lutheran Church, Oakridge, OR.
Jack Watts
KIMBERLY—Celebration of Life will be held Monday, February 11, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the Twin Falls Reformed Church. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Chapel.
Mardenne Nield
PAUL—Funeral will be held Monday, February 11, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Paul Stake Center, 424 W Ellis St in Paul. A viewing will be today from 5 to 7 p.m. at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E 16th St, Burley and at the church from 10 until 10:45 a.m. preceding the service.
Jose Castillo
RUPERT—The family will greet friends at a viewing held today from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Hansen Mortuary in Rupert. A funeral service will be held Monday February 11, 2019 at 1 p.m. on at the Mountain View Christian Center in Burley
Else Martindale
BURLEY—Memorial services will be held Monday, February 11, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Morrison Payne Funeral Home. Services are under the direction of Morrison Payne Funeral Home.
