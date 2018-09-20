Subscribe for 33¢ / day

Phyllis Ellis

TWIN FALLS — Funeral services will be held at 6 p.m. on Friday, September 21 at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls. Friends may call at a visitation from 5—7 p.m. on Thursday, September 20 at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls.

Dixie Etcheverry

BURLEY — The funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, September 21 at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, where family and friends may call from 11:30 a.m. until 12:45 p.m. Burial will be in Gem Memorial Gardens.

Robert T Williams

RUPERT — A life celebration will be held at 4 p.m. Friday, September 21 at The Rupert Elks Lodge, 85 South 200 West, Rupert, Idaho.

Valentin Ituarte

RUPERT — Graveside services with urn placement will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, September 21 at the Rupert Cemetery. Services are under the directions of Morrison Funeral Home & Crematory in Rupert.

Harry Petersen

TWIN FALLS — Funeral service at 11 a.m. Friday, September 21 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 1301 North Davis Street, Jerome. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.

Marvin Pierce Jr

TWIN FALLS — A celebration of Marvin’s life will be held from 5 until 9 p.m. with sharing of memories from 6 until 7 p.m. Friday, September 21 at the Turf Club, 734 Falls Ave., Twin Falls. A private family interment will take at a later date. Services are under the direction of Reynolds Funeral Chapel, Twin Falls.

Jim Prunty

TWIN FALLS — A celebration of life memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, September 21 at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Road.

Terry Gibbons

JEROME — A viewing will be held 6-8 p.m. Friday, September 21 at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 S. Lincoln Ave. Jerome. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 22 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 26 North Tiger Drive, Jerome, with viewing one hour prior to service. A graveside service will conclude at the Jerome Cemetery.

Michael Dean Nelson

BURLEY — A celebration of life memorial will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, September 22 at Rosenau Funeral Home, 2826 Addison Ave. E., Twin Falls. A reception will follow.

Robert Callen

TWIN FALLS — Memorial service at 10 a.m. Saturday, September 22 at Rosenau Funeral Home, Twin Falls. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.

Richard Shotwell

TWIN FALLS — A celebration of life memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, September 22 at the Filer Baptist Church.

Harlean Heiner

BURLEY — Funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 22 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Burley West Stake Center, 2420 Park Ave., in Burley. Burial will be in Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Albion. Friends may call from 6-8 p.m. Friday, September 21 at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Saturday, prior to the service at the church.

Edith Aslett

BOISE — A celebration of Edith’s life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, September 22 at White Mortuary, 136 4th Ave. East, Twin Falls. Repass following at the Turf Club, 734 Falls Ave. in Twin Falls for family and friends. Services are under the direction of White Mortuary, Chapel by the Park, Twin Falls.

Margie Holmes

TWIN FALLS — A celebration of Margie’s life will be held as a graveside service at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 22 at Sunset Memorial Park, 2296 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls with Chaplain Paul Jordan officiating. Services are under the direction of Reynolds Funeral Chapel, Twin Falls.

Teresa Sinclair

BOISE — Memorial service honoring her life at 2 p.m. Saturday, September 22 in downtown Boise at the El Korah Shrine, 1118 W Idaho St.

Beatrice Durfee

ALMO — The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 24 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Almo, with Bishop Jason Tracy officiating. A viewing for family and friends will be from 5 -7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 23, and from 10 -10:45 a.m. Monday, both at the Almo Church. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Wayne Bluemer

JEROME — A vigil will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, September 23 beginning with a rosary, followed by the vigil service at 7 p.m. at St. Jerome’s Catholic Church. A celebration of life funeral mass will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m., Monday, September 24 at St. Jerome’s Catholic Church.

Dorothy Carotta

RUPERT — A service of Christian burial will be held for Dorothy Lorane Carotta, longtime resident of Rupert, at 11 a.m. Monday, September 24 at the Rupert Cemetery. It is open to anyone wanting to attend. A light lunch will be provided at the Trinity Lutheran Church immediately following the service.

