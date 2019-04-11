Vern William King
RUPERT - Funeral services will be held today at 2 p.m., at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1224 W. State Road 32, in Oakley, Utah, where friends and family may call from noon to 1:45 p.m. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 13, 2019 at the Rupert Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Gordon Kaye Lee
KIMBERLY - A Celebration of Life service will be held on April 12, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Whites Mortuary by the Park, 136 4th Ave East, Twin Falls.
David Louder
TWIN FALLS - Graveside services will be held today at 11 a.m., at the Hazelton Cemetery. Services and arrangements are under the direction of Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls.
Joe Brennan
FILER - Memorial Services will take place today at 3 p.m., at the families farm 4155 N. 2500 E. Filer, Idaho 83328.
Ryan D. King
BURLEY - Family members, friends, and others whose lives Ryan touched are invited to the Morrison Funeral Home, 188 South Highway 24 Rupert, Idaho today from noon to 1 p.m. to reminisce, grieve, and support each other.
Linda DeLaney
RUPERT - Memorial service will be held today at 2 p.m., at Hansen Mortuary, 710 6th Street, Rupert.
Nona Kerbs
RUPERT - Funeral services will be held today at 2 p.m., at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints 3rd Ward Chapel, 526 South F Street in Rupert with a viewing one hour prior to the service. Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary
Grace Bills
PAUL - Funeral service at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 13, 2019 at the Paul West Stake Center. A viewing will be held prior to the service at noon. Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary
Minnie F. Risbeck
JEROME - Minnie’s life will be celebrated at 1 p.m., Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Calvary Chapel of Jerome, 900 N. Lincoln Ave Jerome, Idaho. An open house remembering her life will follow at her home, 500 West Ave C Jerome, Idaho. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Minnie’s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.
Harley Willis Sanders
OAKLEY - Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 13, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints - Oakley Stake Center, 355 N. Center Ave. Military rites provided by the Mini-Cassia Veterans Group. Friends may call today from 6 to 8 p.m., at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and at the church on Saturday, from 10 to 10:45 a.m.
Cheryl M Linch
POCATELLO - There will be a celebration of life at Rock Creek Park on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 3:30 p.m.
Dennis Lee Schoolcraft
SHOSHONE - A celebration of life will be held at the Golden Years Senior Center in Shoshone, Idaho on Saturday, April 13, 2019 from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. Come have lunch and share your memories.
Norman “Nick” Hallett
RUPERT - Memorial services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, April 13, 2019 at the Rupert United Methodist Church. 605 H Street Rupert. Arrangements are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
John Lindauer
RUPERT - A Celebration of life will be held Saturday evening, April 13, 2019 at the Elk's Lodge, 85 South 200 West in Rupert from 7 to 9 p.m. Cremation Services are under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home & Crematory.
Frances Guinn
GOODING - A Rosary/Vigil will be held on Monday, April 15, 2019 at 11 a.m., at St. Elizabeth’s Catholic Church in Gooding, followed by a Funeral Mass at 11:30 a.m., at the Church. Demaray Funeral Service - Gooding Chapel.
Delbert Morris
BURLEY - Funeral at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E 16th Street, Burley where friends and family may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, April 15, 2019 and from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, prior to the service.
Richard Fuchs
TWIN FALLS - Funeral Mass 2 p.m., Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at St. Edward’s The Confessor Catholic Church, 161 6th Ave E. in Twin Falls; a viewing Monday, April 15, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. with a Rosary at 7 p.m. at Reynolds Funeral Chapel. 2466 Addison Ave E. in Twin Falls.
