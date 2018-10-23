Stephen Hofland
FILER — Celebration of life at a casual gathering from 6 until 8 p.m. Wednesday, October 24 at Twin Falls Golf Club (Muni). Arrangements are under the direction of Parke’s Funeral Home.
Alice France
GOODING — Burial will be on Wednesday, October 24 at 2 p.m. in Elmwood Cemetery, Gooding. Arrangements are under the direction of Demaray Funeral Service.
Annamarie Curl
TWIN FALLS — Memorial service at 11 a.m. Wednesday, October 24 at Rosenau Funeral Home, 2826 Addison Ave. E., Twin Falls.
Max Moffitt
TWIN FALLS — Celebration of Max’s 101 year old birthday will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, October 25 at White Mortuary, 136 4th Ave. E., Twin Falls.
Ronald Anderson
PAUL — Memorial services will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, October 25 at Hansen Mortuary. Services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
Mark Merrill
PAUL — A graveside service is planned for 11 a.m. Friday, October 26 at the Paul Cemetery located at 550 W. 100 N., Paul. Services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
James Joseph Zelenka
TWIN FALLS — Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, October 26 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 17th Ward Chapel, 2680 Elizabeth Blvd., Services are under the direction of Reynolds Funeral Chapel..
Steven John Dalton
BURLEY — Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, October 27 at Morrison Payne Funeral Home. Arrangements are under the direction of Morrison Payne Funeral Home.
