Try 1 month for 99¢

Stephen Hofland

FILER — Celebration of life at a casual gathering from 6 until 8 p.m. Wednesday, October 24 at Twin Falls Golf Club (Muni). Arrangements are under the direction of Parke’s Funeral Home.

Alice France

GOODING — Burial will be on Wednesday, October 24 at 2 p.m. in Elmwood Cemetery, Gooding. Arrangements are under the direction of Demaray Funeral Service.

Annamarie Curl

TWIN FALLS — Memorial service at 11 a.m. Wednesday, October 24 at Rosenau Funeral Home, 2826 Addison Ave. E., Twin Falls.

Max Moffitt

TWIN FALLS — Celebration of Max’s 101 year old birthday will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, October 25 at White Mortuary, 136 4th Ave. E., Twin Falls.

Ronald Anderson

PAUL — Memorial services will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, October 25 at Hansen Mortuary. Services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

Mark Merrill

PAUL — A graveside service is planned for 11 a.m. Friday, October 26 at the Paul Cemetery located at 550 W. 100 N., Paul. Services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.

James Joseph Zelenka

TWIN FALLS — Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, October 26 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 17th Ward Chapel, 2680 Elizabeth Blvd., Services are under the direction of Reynolds Funeral Chapel..

Steven John Dalton

BURLEY — Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, October 27 at Morrison Payne Funeral Home. Arrangements are under the direction of Morrison Payne Funeral Home.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Funeral services
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments