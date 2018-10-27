Clyde ‘Gene’ Schlaick
BUHL — A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, October 29 at the Filer Mennonite Church, 109 5th St., Filer. Services are under the direction of Farmer Funeral Chapel in Buhl.
Millicent Dianne Weaver
TWIN FALLS — A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, October 29 at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home in Twin Falls.
Dorthea Walker
TWIN FALLS — Funeral services at 11 a.m. Monday October 29 at Rosenau Funeral Home, 2826 Addison Ave. E., Twin Falls.
Dee Anna Gaston
GOODING — Funeral service at 11 a.m. Monday, October 29 at the Desert Hills Community Church of the Nazarene in Gooding. A viewing will be held from 4 until 6 p.m. Sunday, October 28 at Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel and on Monday from 10 a.m. until service time at the church.
Richard ‘Dick’ Helsley
JEROME — A viewing will be held from 6 until 8 p.m., Monday, October 29 at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 S. Lincoln Ave., Jerome. No formal services will follow. Condolences may be shared with the family on Dick’s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.
Pauline O. Hofstetter
RUPERT — Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Tuesday, October 30 at Morrison Payne Funeral Home in Burley.
Beatrice ‘Jo’ Gooch
SHOSHONE — A celebration of life at 11 a.m.Tuesday, October 30 at the United Methodist Church in Gooding. Services are under the direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.
Jan Critchfield
OAKLEY — Funeral services at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 3 at the Oakley Stake Center in Oakley. A viewing will be held from 6 -8 p.m. Friday, November 2 at the Oakley Stake Center and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Saturday at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Morrison Payne Funeral Home.
