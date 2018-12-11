“Ike” Irwin Kenneth Christiansen
RUPERT—Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, December 12, 2018 at the Rupert Church of Jesus Christ 2nd Ward Chapel, 26 South 100 West Rupert, ID. Viewing and visitation for family and friends will be held from 6-8:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 11, 2018 at Hansen Mortuary 710 6th St Rupert, ID and from 09:45- 10:45 a.m. at the church prior to the services.
Agripina Hurtado
JEROME—A viewing will be held from 4 pm until 7 pm, with a Rosary beginning at 7pm Wednesday, December 12, 2018 at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 S Lincoln Ave, Jerome. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 am, Thursday, December 13, 2018 at St. Jerome Catholic Church, 216 2nd Ave E, Jerome, with burial concluding at Jerome Cemetery.
Lois Bowcut
BURLEY—There will be a viewing held from 6 until 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 13, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., Burley, Idaho. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, December 14, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – Unity Ward, located at 275 S. 250 E., Burley, Idaho, where a viewing will also be held from 10 until 10:45 a.m. preceding the service.
Richard Baker
WENDELL—A viewing for family members and friends will be held on Friday, December 14, 2018 from 10:00 to 11:00 am at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Hagerman. A funeral service will be at 11:00 am. Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Wendell Chapel. Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.
Sherry Ann (Tschannen) Fuqua
GOODING—Funeral service will be held on Saturday, December 15, 2018. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel.
Todd Barkes
MURTAUGH—Celebration of life from 5 until 8 p.m. Saturday, December 15 at the home of Stan and Dixie Barkes, 900 W 312 S, Murtaugh.
Brian Hull
NAMPA—Celebration of life at 2 p.m. Saturday, December 15 at the big white barn at the end of McMillan Road in Nampa, 9107 W McMillan Road.
Judith Brown
FILER—A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 pm Saturday, December 15, 2018 at Calvary Chapel in Buhl, Idaho. Cremation is under the direction of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center and Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.
