Virginia Estep
GOODING—Graveside service will be held today at 1 p.m., at the Gooding Cemetery.
Gay Neiwert
BURLEY—The funeral will be held today at 11 a.m., at First Presbyterian Church, 2100 Burton Ave., in Burley. Burial will be in Pleasant View Cemetery. Friends called from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 3 to Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley, 1350 E. 16th St., and visited at the church of Thursday, one hour prior to the service.
Wanda Brass
TWIN FALLS—Graveside service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Friday, April 5, 2019 at the Twin Falls Cemetery under the direction of Reynolds Funeral Chapel. A viewing will be held today from 6 to 8 p.m., at the funeral chapel.
Manuel Santos
BURLEY—Funeral at 11 a.m. Friday, April 5 at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E 16th Street in Burley. A visitation will be held today from 6 to 8 p.m.
Kevin Harris
BUHL—Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, April 5, 2019 at Farmer Funeral Chapel. A viewing will be held today from 5 to 7 p.m. and one hour prior to service at the funeral home.
Mary Alice Florence
TWIN FALLS—A funeral mass will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, April 5, 2019 at St. Edwards the Confessor Catholic Church, 161 Sixth Avenue East, Twin Falls. Services are under the direction of Reynolds Funeral Chapel in Twin Falls.
Debra Elaine Parker
TWIN FALLS—A Celebration of Life will be held at 3 p.m., Friday, April 5, 2019 at the Shoshone Cemetery, 82 US-26. Debby, formerly of Richfield, Idaho was born November 8, 1957 and passed December 4, 2018. Condolences may be shared at Legacy.com. A no host meal/gathering will be held at the Manhattan Cafe in Shoshone following the celebration.
Mark Jeppson Russell
GOODING—Funeral services will be held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1228 S. Main Street, Gooding, Idaho 83330 at 11 a.m. on April 5, 2019. Funeral services are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel. Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.
Janet Ward
MALTA—Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E 16th Street in Burley where friends may call one hour prior to the service.
Doralee Roth
KIMBERLY—A memorial will be held at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, April 6, 2019 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 222 Birch Street in Kimberly.
Donna Lickley
JEROME—Celebration of Life will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 6, 2019 at the Jerome Senior Center, 520 N Lincoln Avenue under the direction of Farnsworth Mortuary.
David Diehl
WENDELL—Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 6, 2019 at the Wendell Fire Department, 196 E Ave A under the direction of Farnsworth Mortuary.
Gary Lee Grindstaff
BUHL—A Celebration of Gary’s Life will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, April 6, 2019, at the Clear Lake Country Club, 403 Clear Lake Lane, Buhl, ID 83316. Condolences may be shared with the family on Gary’s memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com.
Cole F. Watkins
TWIN FALLS—In honor of Cole, let’s all meet for a cup of coffee at The Depot Grill on Saturday, April 6, 2019 for an open house between 1 to 4 p.m. Arrangements are under the care of Rosenau Funeral Home, Twin Falls.
Mary Frances Frey Cole
GOODING—A Memorial Service and Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at 4 p.m. at the New Life Community Church located at 800 West Main St., Wendell, Idaho. A dinner reception will follow in the church hall.
Barbara Fairchild
TWIN FALLS—Memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 6, 2019 at the Twin Falls Church of Christ, 2002 Filer Avenue East, Twin Falls.
Mary Pierce
RUPERT—There will be a viewing held from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, April 7, 2019 at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley. A viewing will also take place Monday, April 8, 2019 from 10 to 10:45 a.m. prior to the funeral at 11 a.m. at the Rupert Stake Center, 7th Ward, 324 E. 18th St., in Rupert. A graveside service will follow at 3 p.m. at Aberdeen Cemetery.
Monica May Gillette Rowe
BURLEY – The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – Declo Stake Center, 213 W. Main St., in Declo. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and one hour prior to the funeral service at the church on Wednesday.
