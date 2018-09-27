Subscribe for 33¢ / day

Bud Furniss

RUPERT — Funeral will be at 11 a.m. Friday, September 28 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Acequia 2nd Ward, 20403 5th St. Arrangements are under the direction of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home.

Mashelle Barnes

TWIN FALLS — A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, September 28 at the Rock Creek Community Church, 262 5th Ave. E., Twin Falls. Memories may be shared on Mashelle’s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.

Gordon Bennett

BUHL — Funeral service at 11 a.m. Friday, September 28 at Calvary Chapel, 1004 Burley Ave., Buhl. Interment will follow the service at West End Cemetery, Buhl.

Joseph ‘Joe’ Estrada

TWIN FALLS — A gathering/potluck will be held at 12 p.m. Saturday, September 29 at Joe’s sister, Connie’s house. Please bring your own chairs.

Virginia Underwood-Stacey

WENDELL — Celebration of life is from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, September 29 at the Underwood-Stacey residence in Wendell.

Gary Lee Roop

TWIN FALLS — A celebration of Gary’s life will be held at 5 p.m. on Saturday, September 29 at Reynolds Funeral Chapel, 2466 Addison Ave. E., Twin Falls, with Pastor Dale Metzger officiating. Services are under the direction of Reynolds Funeral Chapel, Twin Falls.

Keith Nelson

BURLEY — Friends may call from 6 until 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 28 at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Saturday, prior to the service at the church. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 29, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Declo Stake Center, 213 W. Main St., in Declo.

Donna Larson

RUPERT — Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, September 29 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Acequia First Ward. A viewing will be held for one hour prior to the service at the church. Funeral services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.

Paul Stubbs

POCATELLO — Graveside services 11 a.m. at Restlawn Memorial Gardens in Pocatello. Arrangements are under the direction of Manning-Wheatley Funeral Chapel.

Joseph Walker

TWIN FALLS — A graveside service at 1 p.m. Saturday, September 29 at the American Falls Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, Twin Falls.

Tawnya Butler

BUHL — A funeral will be at 11 a.m. Monday, October 1 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Clear Lakes Ward, 1001 Fair St., Buhl. A viewing will be one hour before the service at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Farmer Funeral Chapel.

Brenda Buckley

JACKSON — A funeral is scheduled for 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 1 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Rupert Stake Center, 324 E. 18th St. Friends may call from 5 until 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 30 at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. at the church, preceding the service.

