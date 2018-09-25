Jearldine ‘Jeri’ Duncan
BUHL — Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, September 26 at Farmer Funeral Chapel in Buhl. Interment will follow the service at West End Cemetery.
Joyce Cote
TWIN FALLS — A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, September 26 at Reynolds Funeral Chapel, 2466 Addison Ave. E., Twin Falls. Burial will follow at Twin Falls Cemetery. A viewing will take place from noon until 1:45 p.m. on Wednesday at Reynolds Funeral Chapel.
Gertrude ‘Gertie’ Busman
WENDELL — A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, September 26 at New Life Community Church, 800 W. Main St., Wendell. A viewing will be held from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, September 25 at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 S. Lincoln Ave., Jerome.
Gene Grubbs
FILER — Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, September 27 at Farmer Funeral Chapel in Buhl. A viewing will be held from 5 until 7 p.m. Wednesday, September 26 at the funeral chapel.
Helen Bodily
JEROME — Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, September 27 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Twin Falls 3rd Ward, 2680 Elizabeth St., Twin Falls, with a viewing beginning at 10 a.m. A luncheon will follow. Graveside dedication will conclude at 2 p.m. at the Jerome Cemetery, Jerome.
Kathy Aufderheide
TWIN FALLS — Services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, September 27 at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls.
Gordon Bennett
BUHL — Funeral service at 11 a.m. Friday, September 28 at Calvary Chapel, 1004 Burley Ave., Buhl. Interment will follow the service at West End Cemetery, Buhl.
Joseph ‘Joe’ Estrada
TWIN FALLS — A gathering/potluck will be held at 12 p.m. Saturday, September 29 at Joe’s sister, Connie’s house. Please bring your own chairs.
Gary Lee Roop
TWIN FALLS — A celebration of Gary’s life will be held at 5 p.m. on Saturday, September 29 at Reynolds Funeral Chapel, 2466 Addison Ave. E., Twin Falls, with Pastor Dale Metzger officiating. Services are under the direction of Reynolds Funeral Chapel, Twin Falls.
Keith Nelson
BURLEY — Friends may call from 6 until 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 28 at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Saturday, prior to the service at the church. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 29, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Declo Stake Center, 213 W. Main St., in Declo.
