James Schlund

TWIN FALLS—Funeral service will he held today at 11 a.m., at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Jerome Idaho Stake meeting house, 26 N tiger Drive . A viewing was held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 25 at Rosenau Funeral Home. A viewing will also be held prior to the service from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m.

Raymond Blessin

TWIN FALLS—Funeral will be held today at 11 a.m., at Immanuel Lutheran Church 2055 Filer Ave E in Twin Falls with a viewing one hour prior at the church starting at 10 a.m. Burial to follow at Sunset Memorial Park in Twin Falls.

Larry Stone

BUHL—A Celebration of Life, Open House Potluck, will be held today from 3 to 5 p.m., at Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center and Cremation Services of Idaho, 502 2nd Ave. North, Twin Falls. Parking is available at Magic Valley High School. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.

Jeanne Gibson

TWIN FALLS—Services at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 27, 2019, at Webb funeral Home in Preston, Idaho.

Earl Rasmussen

TWIN FALLS—Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 27, 2019, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Hankins meeting house, 723 Hankins Road, Twin Falls. Viewing will be held prior to the service from 12:30 to 1:45 p.m. at the church.

Terry Teeter

MALTA—Funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 27, 2019, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – Malta Ward, located at 280 N. 1st St., in Malta. Friends may call today from 6 to 8 p.m., at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday.

Juan Goitiandia

HAILEY—A viewing will be held today from 5 to 7 p.m., at the Wood River Chapel, 403 N. Main Street, Hailey, Idaho. Services will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, April 27, 2019, at Calvary Bible Church, North of Hailey, 102 Coyote Bluff, Hailey Idaho.

Donald Mitchell

JEROME—A viewing will be held today from 6 to 8 p.m., at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Stake Center, 26 North Tiger Drive, Jerome, Idaho 83338. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, April 27, 2019 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Stake Center, with a viewing beginning at 10 a.m.

Kenneth Miller

JEROME—A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, April 29, 2019 at Jerome Cemetery. Services under the direction of Farnsworth Mortuary.

Yvonne “Bonnie” Good

TWIN FALLS—A celebration of Bonnie’s life will be held Monday, April 29, 2019 at 11 a.m., at Amazing Grace Fellowship in Twin Falls. There will also be a viewing on Sunday evening, April 28, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m., at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home in Twin Falls.

Kate Daniels Freeland

TWIN FALLS—Graveside Service at 10:30 a.m. on April 30, 2019 at Sunset Memorial Park, 2296 Kimberly Road, in Twin Falls.

