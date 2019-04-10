Jacquelyne Mary Martin Christopherson
TWIN FALLS—Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Parke’s Funeral Home. Those wishing to share memories or condolences may do so on Jackie’s memorial webpage at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.
Cecil Ward
BUHL—Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 11, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – Deep Creek Ward, 1001 Fair Ave, in Buhl with burial. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. at White Mortuary “Chapel by the Park,” 136 4th Ave E, in Twin Falls.
Vern William King
RUPERT—Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, April 12, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1224 W. State Road 32, in Oakley, Utah, where friends and family may call from noon until 1:45 p.m. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 13, 2019 at the Rupert Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Gordon Kaye Lee
KIMBERLY—A Celebration of Life service will be held on April 12, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Whites Mortuary by the Park, 136 4th Ave East, Twin Falls
David Louder
TWIN FALLS—Graveside services will be held on Friday, April 12, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at the Hazelton Cemetery. Services and arrangements are under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls
Joe Brennan
FILER—Memorial Services will take place on Friday, April 12, 2019 at 3 p.m., at the families farm 4155 N. 2500 E. Filer, Idaho 83328.
Ryan D. King
BURLEY—Family members, friends, and others whose lives Ryan touched are invited to the Morrison Funeral Home, 188 South Highway 24 Rupert, Idaho on Friday, April 12, 2019 from noon to 1 p.m. to reminisce, grieve, and support each other.
Minnie F. Risbeck
JEROME—Minnie’s life will be celebrated at 1 p.m. Saturday April 13, 2019 at Calvary Chapel of Jerome, 900 N. Lincoln Ave Jerome, Idaho. An open house remembering her life will follow at her home, 500 West Ave C Jerome, Idaho. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Minnie’s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.
Harley Willis Sanders
OAKLEY—Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 13, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Oakley Stake Center, 355 N. Center Ave. Military rites provided by the Mini-Cassia Veterans Group. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 12, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and at the church on Saturday, from 10 to 10:45 a.m
Cheryl M Linch
POCATELLO—There will be a celebration of life at Rock Creek Park on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 3:30 p.m.
Dennis Lee Schoolcraft
SHOSHONE—A celebration of life will be held at the Golden Years Senior Center in Shoshone, Idaho on Saturday, April 13, 2019 from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. Come have lunch and share your memories.
Norman “Nick” Hallett
RUPERT—He passed away Saturday, March 2, 2019. Memorial services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, April 13, 2019 at the Rupert United Methodist Church. 605 H Street Rupert. Arrangements are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
John Lindauer
RUPERT—A Celebration of life will be held Saturday evening, April 13, 2019 at the Elk’s Lodge, 85 South 200 West in Rupert from 7 to 9 p.m. Cremation Services are under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home & Crematory.
Delbert ‘Lee’ Morris
BURLEY—The funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th Street, in Burley, where friends and family may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, April 15, 2019 and from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Monday, prior to the service.
Richard Fuchs
TWIN FALLS—Funeral Mass 2 p.m., Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at St. Edward’s The Confessor Catholic Church, 161 6th Ave E. in Twin Falls; a viewing Monday, April 15 from 6 to 8 p.m. with a Rosary at 7 p.m. at Reynolds Funeral Chapel. 2466 Addison Ave E. in Twin Falls.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.